Police put end to march against coronavirus restrictions in Munich

Police in Munich called a halt to a march against Germany's coronavirus restrictions on Saturday after too many participants showed up, with almost none of them wearing a mask.

The police had tried to ban the march but a city court allowed it to go ahead with a limit of 1,000 participants.

Police estimated that around 3,000 turned out.

"I am against these anti-coronavirus measures because virologists are not listened to and there is very biased media coverage, " one of the protesters, Uwe Schnetter, said.

"We no longer have basic law but a law that protects against infections, and under this law, all our fundamental freedoms are being taken away from us," another protester, Eva, said.

Rallies were also held in other German cities as well as in Poland's capital, Warsaw.

Protesters carried signs with slogans including "The propaganda bug" and "We will not allow another lockdown!"

They then marched to the headquarters of state television, accusing it of false reporting on the coronavirus pandemic.