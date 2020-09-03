More than 100,000 students in Uzbekistan took university entrance exams under open skies on September 2, as the coronavirus pandemic clouded the beginning of the academic year with uncertainty.
In the capital Tashkent, students took tests in the botanical gardens, a park and a football stadium, with police securing the locations.
The students -- one batch of more than a million who will take the tests this month -- trooped through disinfection tunnels and submitted to temperature checks as officials handed out masks and gloves.
Uzbekistan, a country of 33 million, has registered over 42,000 coronavirus cases and 326 deaths.
