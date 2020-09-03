NASA conducted a full-scale test of a rocket motor, known as "Flight Support Booster" or "FSB-1".
During the test, conducted with aerospace firm Northrop Grumman, the 154-foot-long motor fired for just over two minutes, producing 3.6 million pounds of thrust.
The test was conducted at Northrop Grumman's facility in Promontory, Utah. The booster was anchored to the ground horizontally.
Two similar boosters will be used on NASA's Space Launch System (SLS), the most powerful rocket the space agency has ever built.
They will provide 75 percent of the power needed to send the rocket into space.
NASA plans to send the first woman and next man to the lunar surface by 2024, with a goal of exploring Mars targeted for the mid-2030s.
The successful test sets the stage for a planned un-crewed launch from the Kennedy Space Center, Cape Canaveral, Florida next year, before a crewed launch in 2023.
The Artemis programme is named after the twin sister of Apollo in Greek mythology, who is also the goddess of the moon.
More No Comment
Thousands take exams outside in bid to weather coronavirus pandemic
Jacob Blake family holds community celebration to counter Trump visit
Can Japan's ancient Noh theatre survive coronavirus?
A 300-metre long 3D artwork adds beauty to a neighbourhood in Jakarta.
Extinction Rebellion begins fresh series of UK climate protests
Typhoon Maysak sweeps over southern Japan
Citroen 2CV race goes ahead at Snetterton despite terrible conditions
Colombian priest holds mass in drive-in Cinema
London stages 'die-in' protest against police brutality and racism
Mourning and masks: Shiites in Iran mark Ashoura amid COVID-19
Migrants move off Banksy rescue vessel as ships come to its aid
Socially-distanced spectators watch the Tour de France start from Nice
South African bikers protest against attacks on farmers
Pakistanis take part in Muslim mourning processions
World's largest bronze gorilla sculpture grabs New Yorkers' attention
Extinction Rebellion protest outside London HQ of oil giant Shell
Sea-Watch 4 rescue boat seeks port for 200 migrants in the Mediterranean
Typhoon that smashed South Korea now moves to its northern neighbour
Statue honouring 'real women' unveiled in New York's Central Park
Dazzling designs in latest exhibition at Japan's Art Aquarium