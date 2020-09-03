Countries across Europe are seeing a resurgence in COVID-19 cases after successfully controlling outbreaks early in the year.

But how strong has the coronavirus comeback been and does it compare to the infection numbers seen in the spring?

Countries in southern-eastern Europe — such as Albania, Bulgaria, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Romania — are seeing higher case numbers in August than they did earlier in the year. Serbia is one of the exceptions, posting similar figures now to mid-April.

Croatia, Greece and Malta appear to be experiencing a surge in cases with even higher numbers this past week compared to the first wave.

Belgium, Italy and the UK — among Europe's worst-hit countries — are seeing a resurgence but, so far at least, nothing like March and April.

Last Friday, however, Italy registered 1,460 new cases, the highest figure since May 2.

France, Poland, the Netherlands and Spain are likely dealing with the much-feared second wave and have started taking action to curb it.

The Netherlands registered 914 new cases on Tuesday, the highest figure since April 18, while France declared 7,379 new cases on August 28 — the highest number ever recorded.

Please note that European countries are conducting far more tests now than during the first wave. This strategy may explain, at least partly, the new surges in cases.

*ECDC Methodology

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control reports the number of deaths by the date of report whereas the national authorities may report deaths by date of death. Some countries also chose not to report deaths over the weekends and may proceed to minor rectifications afterwards. It may lead to minor discrepancies regarding the dates of the report.