July was marked by some relaxation of COVID-19 measures in many EU Member States, but despite this, the seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate in the eurozone went up to 7.9% from 7.7% in June.

As many as 15.184 million men and women in the bloc, 12.793 million of whom were in the euro area, were unemployed in July 2020.

Compared with June 2020, the number of persons unemployed increased by 336 000 in the EU and by 344 000 in the euro area.

More to follow...