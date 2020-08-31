Romania's Ludovic Orban avoids censure motion over COVID-19 response

Romania's parliament has postponed a motion that would have seen embattled Romanian leader Ludovic Orban censured for his government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The voting could not be held as planned on Monday because only 226 MPs turned up to the sitting to cast their vote, this was seven short of the 233 required to have a quorum in the chamber.

The Socialist Democratic Party (PSD), which successfully brought a no-confidence vote in Orban's government in February, had accused the prime minister and his cabinet of bungling the country's handling of the pandemic, which has killed 3,459 Romanians and infected 83,150.

Orban’s party only came to power in November on a platform to fight corruption – replacing the Social Democrats under former Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, who were ousted by parliament the previous month.

Romania will hold local elections on 27 September and parliamentary elections in December with Orban's National Liberal Party (PNL) likely to triumph despite the recent moves by the opposition.

Meanwhile, Germany added Bucharest and several regions of Romania to its list of areas considered to be at high risk of contamination by Covid-19 on Wednesday, forcing its Minister of Labor to cancel a visit to the Romanian capital.

In its latest travel advisory, the Foreign Ministry warned against travel to Bucharest and ten other areas of Romania, including Brasov, Gorj, Prahova and Vrancean, after adding seven countries to its list last week.