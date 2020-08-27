These are the bright and colourful designs on display at Japan's Art Aquarium.
The showcase, in the Japanese capital Tokyo, was designed by Hidetomo Kimura.
Some 30,000 fish, including koi carp, are on display in everything from traditional fish bowls to columns of water tanks.
