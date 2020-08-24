Watch the WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus lead a briefing on the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in the player above.

172 countries have now signed up for a vaccine development programme that will ensure an equitable distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine, the World Health Organization (WHO) has announced.

Highlighting the efforts of governments around the world to mitigate the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, Ghebreyesus said the COVAX act-accelerator vaccines pillar aimed to deliver 2 billion doses of a viable vaccine by the end of 2021.

"There is light at the end of the tunnel. Together we can do it," he said.

