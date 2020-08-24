Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was under intense government surveillance during his trip to Siberia before being hospitalised following a suspected poisoning attack, according to claims published by a Russian newspaper.

In an article by the Moskovsky Komsomolets newspaper, police sources detailed the efforts to track the opposition politician's movements during a stopover in Novosibirsk in an effort to show he was not poisoned in the city.

The newspaper also claims that Navalny had rented seven hotel rooms as well as keeping a safe house, which surveillance teams tracked down through a sushi delivery ordered by one of his associates.

In a post on Twitter, Navalny's press secretary Kira Yarmsyh confirmed that he and his entourage knew they were being followed.

"The scale of the surveillance does not surprise me at all, we were well aware of it before. But it's amazing that they did not hesitate to tell everyone about it," she said.

In an interview with The Guardian newspaper, Yarmysh added: “It [the surveillance] happens all the time when Alexei goes to the regions on a business trip. So the detail doesn’t surprise us at all.

“What is surprising is the fact that they decided to reveal it to the public so casually like it isn’t a big deal to follow ordinary citizens and even claim their bills from the supermarket.”

Navalny, an opposition politician who has been a fierce critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, was taken ill on board a flight to Moscow after drinking what his supporters believe was poison-laced tea.

He is now in a stable condition after being airlifted to Berlin's Charité hospital by plane early on Saturday for tests and further treatment, a move that was initially refused by doctors in Russia.

Supporters believe the decision to block his transfer was a "political decision" which "threatened his life", an accusation denied by the medical staff who treated him.

In a press conference on Monday, doctors at the hospital in Siberia where Navalny was first admitted before his transfer to Germany said they had not been under "external pressure".

They also claimed that they found no traces of poison in his system.

Alexander Murakhovsky, the chief doctor at the hospital in the Sibernian city of Omsk, said: "No external pressure was exerted on us, on the part of doctors or other forces."

"We saved his life with great effort and work," he added.

Medical staff also noted that no traces of poison were found in Navalny's system in tests carried out at laboratories in Moscow and Omsk.

He added: “If we had found some kind of poison that was somehow confirmed then it would have been a lot easier for us. It would have been a clear diagnosis, a clear condition and a well-known course of treatment.”

Navalny's wife, Yulia Navalnaya, said she "had no confidence" in the local hospital in Siberia. She claimed she had been prevented from seeing her husband as well as the German doctors who arrived in Omsk to transfer him to Berlin.