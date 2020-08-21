Trump asks Supreme Court to let him block Twitter critics | #TheCube

The White House is petitioning the Supreme Court to allow U.S. President Donald Trump to block critics on Twitter.

A petition was filed by President Trump and the White House Director of Social Media, Dan Scavino, calling for a reversal of a 2019 court decision.

In 2017, President Trump had blocked a number of accounts for criticising him or his policies which was then found to be a breach of the First Amendment.

The petition argues that Donald Trump operates the @realdonaldtrump account in a personal capacity.

"Whether the First Amendment deprives a government official of his right to control his personal Twitter account by blocking third-party accounts if he uses that personal account in part to announce official actions and policies," it said.

However, the Knight Institute at Columbia University, the group that first legally challenged the president when he blocked users in 2017, has said that the ruling should stand.

They argue that President Trump uses the @realdonaldtrump account for political means.

Click on the player above as Seana Davis in The Cube details more.