An annual dog surfing competition has been cancelled in California due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Surf Dog-A-Thon usually takes place in September at Del Mar Dog Beach in Del Mar, California.

But this year's competition will be held virtually, allowing contestants - or more likely their owners - to submit videos of their best moves from anywhere in the world.

The dogs, which are put into groups according to weight, are judged on the length of ride, size of wave ridden, and manoeuvres such as walking on the board, turning on the wave, and barking.

Proceeds from this event go to Helen Woodward Animal Center, an animal shelter.

Submissions will be edited into a video and posted online in September.