An annual dog surfing competition has been cancelled in California due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Surf Dog-A-Thon usually takes place in September at Del Mar Dog Beach in Del Mar, California.
But this year's competition will be held virtually, allowing contestants - or more likely their owners - to submit videos of their best moves from anywhere in the world.
The dogs, which are put into groups according to weight, are judged on the length of ride, size of wave ridden, and manoeuvres such as walking on the board, turning on the wave, and barking.
Proceeds from this event go to Helen Woodward Animal Center, an animal shelter.
Submissions will be edited into a video and posted online in September.
More No Comment
Drone footage shows devastation wrought by Beirut blast
Graffiti artists paint giant murals on tower blocks in Sao Paulo
Firefighters battle raging wildfires in California amid heatwave
Barcelona mourns the victims of the 2017 terror attacks
Mauritius is racing against time to reduce oil spill damage
Intentional fires are destroying the Amazon rainforest
Funeral held for Lebanese firefighters killed in Beirut explosion
Watch: In Japan, ancestors are given a send-off by boat
Tens of thousands of anti-government protesters gather in Minsk
Thousands gather for pro-democracy protest in Thailand
Creativity from adversity: Arty face masks inspired by coronaviru
Stranded tanker breaks in two off the coast of Mauritius
Thousands commemorate firefighter killed in Beirut blast
Sumela monastery opens for the 'Ascension of the Virgin Mary' mass
Firefighters continue to battle southern California blazes
People of Minsk bid farewell to protester killed in Belarus unrest
Barcelona players booed by fans after losing 8-2 to Bayern Munich
Watch: Greece's Tinos pilgrimage overshadowed by virus
In an English town, the world's oldest miniature village is back open
Motorbike enthusiasts gather in South Dakota despite COVID-19 spike