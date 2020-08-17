BREAKING NEWS
Shara Bune festival

For over 100 years the people of Nishinoshima Island, Japan, have been sending off the spirits of their ancestors by boat as part of the Bon Buddhist festival.

Called the Shara Bune festival, meaning Spirit Boat, the vessels - made from bamboo and straw and around five metres in length - are decorated before being tugged across the bay by fishing boats.

