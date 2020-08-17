For over 100 years the people of Nishinoshima Island, Japan, have been sending off the spirits of their ancestors by boat as part of the Bon Buddhist festival.
Called the Shara Bune festival, meaning Spirit Boat, the vessels - made from bamboo and straw and around five metres in length - are decorated before being tugged across the bay by fishing boats.
More No Comment
Funeral held for Lebanese firefighters killed in Beirut explosion
Tens of thousands of anti-government protesters gather in Minsk
Thousands gather for pro-democracy protest in Thailand
Creativity from adversity: Arty face masks inspired by coronaviru
Stranded tanker breaks in two off the coast of Mauritius
Thousands commemorate firefighter killed in Beirut blast
Sumela monastery opens for the 'Ascension of the Virgin Mary' mass
Firefighters continue to battle southern California blazes
People of Minsk bid farewell to protester killed in Belarus unrest
Barcelona players booed by fans after losing 8-2 to Bayern Munich
Watch: Greece's Tinos pilgrimage overshadowed by virus
In an English town, the world's oldest miniature village is back open
Motorbike enthusiasts gather in South Dakota despite COVID-19 spike
Watch: South Korea transforms closed mountain highway into luge track
Belarusian women call for an end to police violence
Watch: Hundreds of dolphins 'stampede' off coast of California
Beirut blast survivor speaks of moment his life changed forever
Brussels makes face masks mandatory to stop virus spread
Hong Kong pro-democracy media tycoon released on bail
Anger and sadness as Beirut marks one week since deadly explosion