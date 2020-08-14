Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says Greece will pay a "heavy price" if it attacks Turkish ships looking for oil and gas in the Mediterranean.

Tensions flared between Ankara and Athens earlier this week when Turkey sent a vessel to explore drilling sites in disputed waters.

France has entered the fray, boosting its own naval presence in the area and calling for sanctions against Turkey. Erdogan has asked Germany's Angela Merkel and top EU officials to help diffuse tensions and EU Foreign Ministers will discuss the situation at a virtual meeting on Friday afternoon.

Dr. Stella Ladi is a Senior Lecturer in Public Management at Queen Mary University in London. She told Euronews that the situation is becoming very difficult to handle, particularly as more countries get involved.

