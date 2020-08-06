Gunman holds hostages in bank in northern France

A man reportedly armed with a gun was holding six people hostage at a bank in the northern port city of Le Havre on Thursday, police said.

He freed two of the captives, who were uninjured, but four were still being held.

The special intervention unit RAID was expected shortly. RAID officers are trained to negotiate to try to defuse tense situations, and move in if that fails.

An official in France’s national police said the hostage-taker was known to have psychological problems.

The official could not be identified by name, in keeping with French custom.

The hostage-taking began shortly before 5 p.m.

Police quickly blocked off the area.

