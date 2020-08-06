Tighter coronavirus restrictions have come into effect in the Scottish city of Aberdeen after a cluster of cases traced back to a single bar were discovered.

There were 54 reported cases of COVID-19 linked to the bar, leading to a list being published of a further 28 bars and restaurants, three golf clubs and a football club that around 200 people who were part of the cluster had visited.

As a result, Scottish authorities decided to reimpose an order to close bars, cafes and restaurants, and ban people from entering others' homes.

In a statement announcing the measures, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the cases prompted concern of a "significant outbreak" in Aberdeen, but promised to review the restrictions in a week.

She said visitors would be advised to avoid travelling to the city, and that locals should not travel more than 5 miles (8km) from their homes unless for work or essential trips.

"The last thing we want to do is to reimpose these restrictions, but this outbreak is reminding us just how highly infectious COVID is," Sturgeon said as she announced extra police officers would be patrolling the streets to ensure people follow the rules.

READ MORE | Global COVID-19 death toll passes 700,000 with Europeans among worst hit countries

More than 46,000 people have died from coronavirus in the UK — with England seeing one of the largest increases in its death rate in Europe.

On Wednesday, a total of 18,781 had tested positive for the virus in Scotland, marking an increase of 64 cases in 24 hours.

The announcement of the lockdown comes as wider Europe continues to tread cautiously amid worries that second wave of the illness could be approaching for some countries, while for others, it could already be here.

France's daily infections reached the highest number in more than two months on Wednesday, with 1,695 new cases reported.

Cases in Spain, too, are on the rise with a further 1,178 infections reported on Tuesday.

And in Turkey, concern was raised by authorities after the daily case number exceeded 1,000 for the second day in a row on Wednesday.

Earlier in the week, the head of Germany's doctors' union Susanne Johna said she believed her country was already experiencing a second wave of COVID-19.

She told the Augsburger Allgemeine newspaper that Germany was undergoing "a second, shallow upswing" as she stressed the importance of social distancing measures and masks.

Meanwhile, the French government's scientific council warned this week that outbreaks could "change course at any moment" as it predicted a possible wave "at a high level" this autumn.

"The balance is fragile and we can change course at any time to a less controlled scenario like in Spain for example," the statement added.