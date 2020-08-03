With COVID-19 safety measures seeing Paris clubs shut, growing numbers of music lovers and DJs around the French capital are coming together at unauthorised free parties.

The gatherings, held in secret locations and announced at the last minute, have been around for decades and are now seeing new interest from confinement-weary music lovers.

"We're trying to give people a way to let loose," says Shai Hamed, a member of the Trance Ta Race collective, one of the scene's most established entities.