With COVID-19 safety measures seeing Paris clubs shut, growing numbers of music lovers and DJs around the French capital are coming together at unauthorised free parties.
The gatherings, held in secret locations and announced at the last minute, have been around for decades and are now seeing new interest from confinement-weary music lovers.
"We're trying to give people a way to let loose," says Shai Hamed, a member of the Trance Ta Race collective, one of the scene's most established entities.
More No Comment
Worshippers observe final day of Hajj amid COVID-19 restrictions
Artists paint the picture of Portland's protests
'Pandemic Freedom Day': Berlin protests COVID-19 restrictions
Argentina battles fires in Paraná Delta
Athletes in Russia test out new device to make them swim faster
Red Panda is born for the first time in nine years at the Berlin Zoo
NASA launches Mars rover to look for signs of ancient life
Tel Aviv artist depicts Netanyahu at 'Last Supper' table
Fire hydrants helping New Yorkers keep cool amid high temperatures
'Model' customers keep Tokyo diners socially distanced
Giant dead whale washes up on Indonesian coast
Firefighters tackle forest blaze in France's south-west Gironde region
Tear gas fired as Portland protests continue
Coronavirus: Guatemalan teacher pedals mobile school to children
Extreme bridge diving goes ahead in Bosnia despite COVID-19 pandemic
US civil rights icon John Lewis' casket crosses Edmund Pettus Bridge
Russian engineer builds his very own steam railway
Vladimir Putin leads Navy Day celebrations in Saint Petersburg
Hurricane Hanna lashes Texas's COVID-19 hit coast
Open-air theatre reopens with strict guidelines as restrictions lifted