Firefighters continued to combat fires in the wetlands of the Paraná River Delta, destroying habitats in an area close to 200 square miles.
The Argentine government sent fire hydrant planes, helicopters, rangers, and firefighters to combat the outbreaks in the grasslands that started earlier in the year.
Residents of Rosario, the largest city affected by the fires, turned to social media to post images and express their dismay over the smoke that was directed at urban areas.
Earlier in the week, Argentine Environment Minister Juan Cabandié blamed livestock ranchers for the fires and said the key to putting them to rest laid in the hands of prosecutors and judges.
More No Comment
'Pandemic Freedom Day': Berlin protests COVID-19 restrictions
Athletes in Russia test out new device to make them swim faster
Red Panda is born for the first time in nine years at the Berlin Zoo
NASA launches Mars rover to look for signs of ancient life
Tel Aviv artist depicts Netanyahu at 'Last Supper' table
Fire hydrants helping New Yorkers keep cool amid high temperatures
'Model' customers keep Tokyo diners socially distanced
Giant dead whale washes up on Indonesian coast
Firefighters tackle forest blaze in France's south-west Gironde region
Tear gas fired as Portland protests continue
Coronavirus: Guatemalan teacher pedals mobile school to children
Extreme bridge diving goes ahead in Bosnia despite COVID-19 pandemic
US civil rights icon John Lewis' casket crosses Edmund Pettus Bridge
Russian engineer builds his very own steam railway
Vladimir Putin leads Navy Day celebrations in Saint Petersburg
Hurricane Hanna lashes Texas's COVID-19 hit coast
Open-air theatre reopens with strict guidelines as restrictions lifted
World's tallest swing officially opens to thrillseekers in China
Liverpool fans celebrate team finally lifting Premier League trophy
Belgian DJ gives silent performance atop Brussels landmark