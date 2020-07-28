German police have been carrying out a search since Tuesday morning in a garden near Hanover related to the disappearance of Madeleine McCann, announced the Braunschweig prosecutor's office.

"I can confirm that the search is in connection with our Maddie McCann investigation," prosecution spokesperson Julia Meyer, told Euronews.

She would not comment on the background or aim of the investigation.

McCann went missing on May 3, 2007, at the age of three, at a resort in Praia da Luz, on Portugal's Algarve coast.

The case recently came back into the news after German prosecutors said they believed McCann was dead in June.

They said that a murder probe had been opened after a new suspect was identified in the case.

The UK's Metropolitan Police said in June that the suspect was a 43-year-old German man who is currently imprisoned in Germany.

According to Germany’s Federal Criminal Police Office, the man was jailed for a sexual crime.

He had lived on and off in the area in Portugal at the time of McCann's disappearance.