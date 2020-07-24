BREAKING NEWS
Culture Clash

The truth about whether face masks are dangerous | Culture Clash

By Alexander Morgan
Masks have become compulsory across much of Europe
Masks have become compulsory across much of Europe
In January most of us had probably never worn a face mask. Now they’re mandatory across much of Europe.

The culture shock has brought with it confusion and a torrent of misinformation on our social media feeds.

Viral posts have claimed that masks limit your oxygen supply, dangerously raise your CO2 levels, and fail to prevent the spread of the virus.

In the latest edition of Culture Clash, which you can watch below, we hear from doctors on the frontline about why these claims are false, and what the evidence really shows.

