In Episode 27 of Futuris, we look at the methods being undertaken by the UNaLab project to improve the climate in our urban areas.

Cities such as as Eindhoven are destined to continue to see an increase in the number of their inhabitants. A UN projection says that by 2050, 68% of the world population will be living in urban areas.

It follows that it will become even more important to continue to prepare for a green transition, which will enable urban areas to be comfortable and healthy spaces to live in.

Delia Mitcan, the Smart Cities Project Co-ordinator for Eindhoven Council, says it's an absolutely essential project:

"We have the ambition to grow as a population with more than 50,000 inhabitants in the coming five to 10 years, which is a lot for a city of small to medium size.

'It means that the city will become even more crowded in terms of density and in terms of mobility.

"It also means we definitely have to do something, especially in the city centre, because it makes it attractive for the young generation, for families with young children and those with no children, to live in the city centre. It means that they don't need a car or other sources of mobility to move themselves from A to B."