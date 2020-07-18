Footvolley has returned to the beaches of Rio de Janeiro for the first time in five months, as Brazilians dare to hope that the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic might be behind them.

The number of new cases has levelled off in recent days in the world’s second worst-hit country, but the World Health Organisation (WHO) is warning there’s no room for complacency.

"There is absolutely no guarantee that that will go down by itself,” said WHO health emergencies chief Michael Ryan. “We have seen this in other countries. There is a plateau. There is an opportunity here now for Brazil to push the disease down, to suppress the transmission of the virus, to take control."

In the US, committed shoppers can still be seen on the streets of Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, but elsewhere in California, teams of military doctors are being deployed to make up for hospital staff shortages as the West coast state suffers a new surge of cases.

Confirmed infections in the United States are fast now approaching the 4 million mark.

In Australia's New South Wales lengthy queues have been forming outside testing centres.

The country was largely spared by the first coronavirus wave in Spring, but new cases have been rising rapidly for two weeks now and the government’s been forced to cancel an upcoming session of parliament to deal with the crisis.

Meanwhile, Australian doctors say they’ve created a new blood test for coronavirus that generates results in just twenty minutes.

Tehran’s airport has reopened for international flights despite the Iranian government warning that infections are surging. Authorities say they cannot afford to impose a lockdown because of the economic damage it would cause.