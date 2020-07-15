Police in Northern Ireland have arrested a 27-year-old man in connection with the killing of the journalist Lyra McKee last year.

McKee, 29, was shot dead while observing rioting in the Creggan estate, Londonderry on April 18, 2019.

The suspect was arrested under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000 in Londonderry on Wednesday. He has been taken to Belfast where he is being questioned, a statement from Police Service Northern Ireland said.

A 52-year-old man was charged with her murder in February and police had appealed for more information as to the causes of her death in April.

The so-called New IRA paramilitary group said it was involved in her killing and that McKee had been caught in the line of fire.

The murder of McKee sparked outrage in Northern Ireland, where a 1998 peace agreement ended three decades of sectarian conflict.

The rioting happened after police entered the estate to look for weapons ahead of Easter weekend, which traditionally sees commemorations from republicans of the 1916 “Easter Rising” rebellion against British rule.