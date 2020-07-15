Apple and Ireland win appeal against €13 billion EU tax demand

The EU's second-highest court has ruled that Apple inc. does not have to pay €13 billion in Irish back taxes.

The European Commission ordered that the taxes be returned four years ago, saying that the US tech giant had benefitted from illegal state aid under two Irish tax rulings.

The European Court of Justice (ECJ) said: "The Commission did not succeed in showing to the requisite legal standard that there was an advantage.”

It comes as a defeat to Margrethe Vestager made tax crackdowns a key feature of her tenure as the competition commissioner.

It could serve to weaken or delay similar cases, like those against Ikea and Nike's deals with the Netherlands.

Ireland appealed the Commission's order with Apple, but many commentators said it stood to lose whatever the outcome.

The €14 billion the country would have received, after interest, if the ECJ backed the Commission could have gone a long way in remedying its finances in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

On the flip side, a defeat may have damaged Ireland's chances of attracting new international investment.

The numbers employed by multinationals like Apple, Facebook and Google have grown by 25%, accounting for one in ten Irish workers.