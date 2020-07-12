Voters in two regions in northern Spain are heading to the polls in delayed elections on Sunday amid tight security measures to avoid more outbreaks of the coronavirus.

Fears of COVID-19 haven't kept voters away in Galicia, with voter turnout over 4 per cent higher by midday than the previous election in 2016 according to data shared by the Xunta de Galicia, the regional government.

Turnout in the Basque Country, however, was down slightly by 1.3 per cent, Basque Minister of Security, Estefanía Beltrán de Heredia announced.

There had been fears of an increased number of abstentions in the votes, which were due to take place on April 5 but were postponed due to the rapid rise of COVID-19 cases.

Health authorities are watching small outbreaks in both regions, as well as in other parts of Spain. Over 28,000 COVID-19 deaths have been confirmed in Spain.

In the Basque Country, there were 28 new positive cases in the last 24 hours, as reported by the Basque Department of Health.

Regional authorities in both the Basque Country and Galicia have also prohibited over 400 people who have tested positive for the virus from leaving their homes to vote.

Spain’s Supreme Court backed the decision in a ruling on Friday in response to a complaint by opposition parties in both regions.

Voters faced increased security measures to avoid further infections, with a requirement to wear face masks to vote and social distancing measures of 1.5 metres (5 feet) apart in polling stations enforced. Polling stations have also been equipped with hand sanitizers.

The conservative Popular Party in Galicia and the Basque Nationalist Party (EAJ-PNV) are hoping to remain in power.