Ireland's finance minister Paschal Donohoe has been elected as the new president of the European Union's finance group.

Donohoe succeeds Portuguese Mário Centeno who said in June he would not run for another term as Eurogroup president.

He comes to the helm of the group at a pressing moment with forecasts that the Euro area economy will contract by 8.7% this year.

"I am deeply honored to be elected as the new President of the Eurogroup. I look forward to working with all of my Eurogroup colleagues in the years ahead to ensure a fair and inclusive recovery for all as we meet the challenges ahead with determination," Donohoe tweeted.

"As I begin my tenure as president of the Eurogroup, I'm deeply conscious that the citizens of Europe... have become concerned have become fearful again," for the future, Donohoe said at a press conference.

He said he was confident that they have the ability to overcome the challenges and prevail.

Centeno said as he welcomed Donohoe that even if the economy rebounds, the eurozone will be behind where it had been even next year.

The Eurogroup president is elected for two and a half years. The president has to win a majority of Eurogroup finance minister votes in order to be elected.

