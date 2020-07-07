Watch live: EU to experience 'even deeper recession' than anticipated

The economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic is worse than predicted, with Europe's euro area economy expected to contract by 8.7% in 2020. The EU economy as a whole is forecast to contract by 8.3% in 2020, and grow by 6.1%.

European Commissioner for Economy, Paolo Gentiloni, will be making the announcement in a presser. Watch it in the media player above.

Previous projections in April had suggested a contraction of 7.7%. The Commission said that despite a comprehensive policy response, the lifting of lockdown measures has happened at a slower pace than anticipated.

"We continue to navigate in stormy waters and face many risks, including another major wave of infections," said Commission Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis in a statement.

He added that the "forecast is a powerful illustration of why we need a deal on our ambitious recovery package."

EU leaders are set to meet next week to thrash out a deal on Europe's coronavirus rescue package.