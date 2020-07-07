BREAKING NEWS
This content is not available in your region

Portugal

Vogue Portugal apologises over controversial mental health front cover

Comments
By Euronews
Portuguese model Sara Sampaio deemed the front cover in bad taste
Portuguese model Sara Sampaio deemed the front cover in bad taste   -   Copyright  AP Photos
Text size Aa Aa

Fashion magazine Vogue Portugal has pulled a controversial front cover that critics say makes a gimmick of mental illness.

The July/August issue cover depicted two nurses and a woman in what looks like a hospital setting. One of the nurses pours water on the woman's head as she sits in a bathtub, looking vulnerable.

The image generated a huge backlash on social media.

"I am disgusted. Mental illness IS NOT a fashion trend", "This is beyond offensive. Unbelievable", "I'm a nurse and I feel ashamed by this cover", were just some of the comments Vogue Portugal received upon the launch of the issue.

Criticism also came from Portuguese model Sara Sampaio, who deemed the cover as "very bad taste!".

Time To Change, a UK organisation battling mental health discrimination, commented on the cover on Twitter, saying that "the public will no longer stand to see mental illness used as a gimmick".

"Calling out stigma like this can send a powerful message to the world – that stigmatising mental health problems is never acceptable."

View this post on Instagram

THE MADNESS ISSUE. COVER 1/4 It’s about love. It’s about life. It’s about us. It’s about you. It’s about now. It’s about health. It’s about mental health. #themadnessissue It’s about time. . Edição julho/agosto disponível em vogue.pt/shop Nas bancas disponível a partir de 10 de julho. ___  July/August issue available at vogue.pt/shop Newsstands available from July 10th. . Photography @branislavsimoncik Styling @ninaford_ @nemamconaseba Hair @janmolnarofficial Make up @lukaskimlicka Models @simonakirchnerova Assistants Branislav Waclav / @PatrikHopjak / @fosia.rvs @exitmodelmanagement . #vogueportugal @lighthouse.publishing #editorinchief @sofia.slucas #creativedirection @jsantanagq

A post shared by Vogue Portugal (@vogueportugal) on

This front cover was withdrawn

Vogue Portugal initially claimed that its "Madness" issue was about "love", "life", and "mental health", but on Monday the magazine apologised "for any offence or upset caused" by the photoshoot, clarifying that "the subject of mental health needs a more thoughtful approach."

View this post on Instagram

On such an important issue such as mental health we cannot be divided. Vogue Portugal has taken the decision to pull one of the four covers of our July/August issue, which depicts a scene of a psychiatric hospital as well as the inside cover story based around the topic of mental health. Vogue Portugal deeply apologises for any offence or upset caused by this photo shoot. On reflection, we realise that the subject of mental health needs a more thoughtful approach. We sincerely apologise for this. Num assunto tão importante como a saúde mental, não podemos estar divididos. A Vogue Portugal tomou a decisão de retirar da próxima edição uma das quatro capas do número de julho/agosto, cuja imagem retrata uma cena num hospital psiquiátrico, bem como o restante editorial que estaria dentro da revista sobre o tópico da saúde mental. A Vogue Portugal lamenta profundamente qualquer ofensa ou incómodo que este editorial possa ter causado. Após reflexão, compreendemos que o assunto da saúde mental requer uma abordagem mais ponderada. As nossas sinceras desculpas pelo sucedido. . #vogueportugal @lighthouse.publishing #editorinchief @sofia.slucas

A post shared by Vogue Portugal (@vogueportugal) on