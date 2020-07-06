German farmer ploughs EU symbols into maize field

It might be the most pro-Europe piece of land on the continent.

A 36-year-old farmer has ploughed images of many European symbols into his maize field in Selm, in the northern German region of Münster.

His work, which coincided with the start of the German presidency of the EU Council on July 1, includes famous European landmarks, like Berlin's Brandenburg Gate, the French Eiffel Tower, the Italian Leaning Tower of Pisa, the Spanish Bull and the Czech Charles Bridge.

Ina Fassbender / AFP AFP

Benedikt Lünemann has been creating this type of artwork for years.

In 2019, he paid tribute to climate activist Greta Thunberg and the "Fridays for Future" movement.

He says that he's able to create the pieces with the help of GPS.

He draws a map "on a sort of hiking app" first, then goes onto the field with a bar mower - a kind of lawnmower - stacks the first point, mows, stakes the next, and repeats the process until the job is done.