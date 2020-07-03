Two people have been killed and dozens more taken to hospital following an explosion at a fireworks factory in northwestern Turkey.

Pictures of the scene showed huge plumes of smoke billowing above the factory, while videos showed fireworks continually exploding amid the flames.

The incident happened on Friday in a facility outside the town of Hendek, in the Sakarya province, where at least 150 workers were believed to be at the time.

Sakarya'da havai fişek fabrikasında patlama: En az 41 yaralı #Sakarya'nın Hendek ilçesinde havai fişek fabrikasında patlama meydana geldi: En az 41 kişi yaralandı ▶️ https://bit.ly/38paiT7 Publiée par Euronews Türkçe sur Vendredi 3 juillet 2020

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said 85 ambulances, two air ambulances and 11 rescue teams responded to the explosion, with 73 people being taken to hospital for treatment.

A number of firefighting teams are also trying to bring the factory blaze under control - but efforts are being hampered by continued explosions caused by fireworks.

It is not yet clear what caused the initial explosion.