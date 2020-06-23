England will reopen pubs, restaurants, hairdressers and cinemas as part of a major easing out of lockdown on July 4.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson detailed the planned reopening in the House of Commons on Tuesday citing a lower circulation of the coronavirus.

Just one in 1,700 people have the virus down from one in 400 people just one month ago. The spread of coronavirus has slowed significantly with an average of around 130 deaths due to COVID-19 per day, Johnson said.

He added that a "long national hibernation" was coming to an end.

The easing of restrictions will include hairdressers, outdoor gyms and playgrounds, hotels, cinemas, museums, art galleries, arcades, libraries, and community centres.

The country will also change its guidance on distancing, reducing the two metres recommended distance from other people to at least one metre.

From July 4, members from two households of any size will be allowed to meet and groups of six people from different households will be able to meet outdoors.

Several businesses will not be able to reopen including indoor gyms, nightclubs, casinos, bowling alleys and swimming pools.

"We cannot lift all the restrictions at once, so we have to make difficult judgments, and every step is scrupulously weighed against the evidence," Johnson said.

Businesses that are reopening will have to do so with rules in place to curb the coronavirus.

Hairdressers will need to wear visors and pubs and restaurants can only open for table service. For many businesses, capacity will be restricted.

Places of worship will be allowed to reopen for services and weddings with a maximum capacity of 30 people.

The easing of restrictions only apply to England. Both Scotland and Wales will continue to apply the 2-metre distancing rule.

Both nations will review whether or not it's possible to reopen pubs and restaurants in July whereas Northern Ireland is set to open pubs and restaurants from July 3.