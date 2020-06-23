10:59

Saudi Arabia heavily-curtails Hajj numbers

Only a handful of pilgrims will be permitted to attend the Hajj in Mecca in 2020 as Saudi Arabia drastically reduces the number of visas it issues in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

While the move from Riyadh was not a surprise - Saudi Arabia's borders have been closed to foreigners since February - it marks the first time in almost a century since Saudi Arabia was founded in 1932 that the Hajj has not brought millions of pilgrims to the country.

Saudi Arabia has one of the highest infection rates in the Middle East, currently standing at 161,000, and has seen 1,307 deaths.