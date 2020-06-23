Key updates:
- Spain, Germany and Portugal have all seen new cases of coronavirus.
- The UK government is expected to announce the re-opening of bars and restaurants.
- Italy added another 218 coronavirus infections to its official count.
- China has reported 22 new cases of coronavirus, including 13 in Beijing.
Live updates:
France is not making full use of its testing capacity - scientific council member says
"We have a testing capacity that goes up to 100,000 tests per day," he said, but "this testing capacity is not used enough, we are at around 30,000 tests per day".
Fontanet said they should do at least "50,000 tests per day," by testing people who have symptoms of COVID-19, but also by carrying out more test campaigns, such as in markets and streets.
New lockdown in German county after slaughterhouse outbreak
Armin Laschet, the governor of North Rhine-Westphalia state, said Tuesday that people in Guetersloh county should only have contact with their own household or one person from outside.
Laschet said cinemas, fitness studios and bars will be closed, although restaurants can continue to cater to people from the same household.
More than 1,500 people have tested positive for the coronavirus at the Toennies slaughterhouse in Rheda-Wiedenbrueck and thousands have been put under a quarantine to try to halt the outbreak.
Saudi Arabia heavily-curtails Hajj numbers
Another tennis player infected after Novak Djokovic tournament
Another tennis player has tested positive for the coronavirus after taking part in an exhibition series organized by Novak Djokovic in Serbia and Croatia, AP reported.
Viktor Troicki says he and his pregnant wife have both been diagnosed with the virus. The former top-20 player from Serbia played against Djokovic in Belgrade during the first part of the two-leg tour.
Djokovic was the face behind the Adria Tour. The series started in the Serbian capital and then moved to Zadar, Croatia, last weekend.
There were no social distancing measures observed at the matches in either country.
German outbreak centred on meat processing plants: authorities
New infections in Spain, Portugal and Germany
UK expected to re-open bars, restaurants on July 4
Italy sees spike in cases including in Lombardy, former European epicentre
Italy added another 218 coronavirus infections to its official count, evidence that the virus is still circulating in the one-time European epicentre.
Another 23 people died in the past day, one of the lowest day-to-day death tolls and bringing Italy’s total number of confirmed victims to 34,657.
China sees 22 new cases, 13 in Beijing
China has reported 22 new cases of coronavirus, including 13 in Beijing, a day after a city government spokesperson said containment measures had slowed the momentum of a new outbreak in the capital that has infected more than 200 people.
Another nine cases were brought by Chinese travellers from outside the country, seven of them on board a flight from Riyadh in Saudi Arabia that arrived in the western city of Lanzhou, capital of Gansu province, according to a notice from the provincial government.