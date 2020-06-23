Latest Live Coverage

Coronavirus live: New lockdown in German county after slaughterhouse outbreak

By Euronews with AP
Demonstrators wearing face masks gather during a rally to support bullfighting outside Las Ventas bullring in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, June 21, 2020.
Demonstrators wearing face masks gather during a rally to support bullfighting outside Las Ventas bullring in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, June 21, 2020.   -   Copyright  Bernat Armangue/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Key updates:

  • Spain, Germany and Portugal have all seen new cases of coronavirus.
  • The UK government is expected to announce the re-opening of bars and restaurants.
  • Italy added another 218 coronavirus infections to its official count.
  • China has reported 22 new cases of coronavirus, including 13 in Beijing.

Live updates:

11:50

France is not making full use of its testing capacity - scientific council member says

France is not making full use of its testing capacity to detect the coronavirus, said epidemiologist Arnaud Fontanet, who is member of the country's Scientific Council, on French news channel LCI on Tuesday.

"We have a testing capacity that goes up to 100,000 tests per day," he said, but "this testing capacity is not used enough, we are at around 30,000 tests per day".

Fontanet said they should do at least "50,000 tests per day," by testing people who have symptoms of COVID-19, but also by carrying out more test campaigns, such as in markets and streets.

 
11:27

New lockdown in German county after slaughterhouse outbreak 

The governor of Germany’s most populous state has announced lockdown measures in a county that has seen a large increase in COVID-19 cases linked to a slaughterhouse.
Armin Laschet, the governor of North Rhine-Westphalia state, said Tuesday that people in Guetersloh county should only have contact with their own household or one person from outside.
Laschet said cinemas, fitness studios and bars will be closed, although restaurants can continue to cater to people from the same household.
More than 1,500 people have tested positive for the coronavirus at the Toennies slaughterhouse in Rheda-Wiedenbrueck and thousands have been put under a quarantine to try to halt the outbreak.
10:59

Saudi Arabia heavily-curtails Hajj numbers

Only a handful of pilgrims will be permitted to attend the Hajj in Mecca in 2020 as Saudi Arabia drastically reduces the number of visas it issues in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. 
While the move from Riyadh was not a surprise - Saudi Arabia's borders have been closed to foreigners since February -  it marks the first time in almost a century since Saudi Arabia was founded in 1932 that the Hajj has not brought millions of pilgrims to the country. 
Saudi Arabia has one of the highest infection rates in the Middle East, currently standing at 161,000, and has seen 1,307 deaths. 
10:31

Another tennis player infected after Novak Djokovic tournament

Another tennis player has tested positive for the coronavirus after taking part in an exhibition series organized by Novak Djokovic in Serbia and Croatia, AP reported. 

Viktor Troicki says he and his pregnant wife have both been diagnosed with the virus. The former top-20 player from Serbia played against Djokovic in Belgrade during the first part of the two-leg tour.

Djokovic was the face behind the Adria Tour. The series started in the Serbian capital and then moved to Zadar, Croatia, last weekend.

There were no social distancing measures observed at the matches in either country.

10:30

German outbreak centred on meat processing plants: authorities

More on that new outbreak in Germany in this report from Monday 22 June. The infection rate in Germany - which had a more relaxed lockdown than in many of its neighbours - is now at 2.88, up from 1.79 on Saturday and from 0.86 on June 18. 
Known as the 'R-value', the infection rate signifies how many people an infected person will pass the virus onto. 
10:25

New infections in Spain, Portugal and Germany

Portuguese authorities in Lisbon have re-introduced a curfew after new infections of COVID-19 were detected. These include restrictions on gatherings of 10 people and an order that cafes and shops in the capital must close at 8 pm. 
New cases in both Germany and Spain, concentrated in the Huesca region, have also worried health authorities that as lockdown end there has been a rise in infections. 
10:01

UK expected to re-open bars, restaurants on July 4

Bars, restaurants and museums could begin re-opening across the UK from July 4 if British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announces an easing of the country's coronavirus lockdown on Tuesday. 
Johnson will speak at the UK's daily briefing later today and is also expected to relax an unpopular rule that requires people indoors to stay two metres apart. The rule has been criticised by many in the hospitality sector as being unduly harsh, arguing that one-metre is enough of a distance. 
But while a loosening of restrictions will be welcomed by many in the UK, scientists fear that it is too early, especially given that the UK is third only to the coronavirus-ravaged U.S. and Brazil in terms of cases of the deadly virus. 
09:53

Italy sees spike in cases including in Lombardy, former European epicentre

Italy added another 218 coronavirus infections to its official count, evidence that the virus is still circulating in the one-time European epicentre.

Another 23 people died in the past day, one of the lowest day-to-day death tolls and bringing Italy’s total number of confirmed victims to 34,657.

09:52

China sees 22 new cases, 13 in Beijing

China has reported 22 new cases of coronavirus, including 13 in Beijing, a day after a city government spokesperson said containment measures had slowed the momentum of a new outbreak in the capital that has infected more than 200 people.

Another nine cases were brought by Chinese travellers from outside the country, seven of them on board a flight from Riyadh in Saudi Arabia that arrived in the western city of Lanzhou, capital of Gansu province, according to a notice from the provincial government.