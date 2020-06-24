As the saying goes, the show must go on. As the spread of coronavirus slows and the world settles into a "new normal," the wearing of masks in most countries is recommended or has become mandatory in certain instances, for example on public transport.

For some, it is a bare necessity for venturing outside of the home safely. For others, however, masks have become a canvas for self-expression, with people transforming them into works of art or fashion accessories. Others are using them to make a statement, be it a political message or a showing of support for a cause - or just to raise a smile.

Browse through our selection of photographs below showing how masks are being used creatively around the globe.

A woman poses with a protective facemask reading "I can't breathe" during a demonstration against racism and police brutality in Bordeaux, France NICOLAS TUCAT/AFP

Karin Hildebrand, a doctor in an intensive care unit in Stockholm's Sodersjukhuset hospital, wears a protective face mask during the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP

A protester wears a face shield made of recycled plastic bottles by artist Leeroy New during an anti-terror bill rally in Metro Manila, the Philippines Aaron Favila/AP Photo

A pedestrian wearing a form of personal protective equipment as a precautionary measure against COVID-19, walks across Oxford Street in London, the UK JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP

A waiter wears a protective face mask with a picture of her face, in Lodge restaurant. Brussels, Belgium KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP

A woman wears a mouth masks with a transparent window for deaf people who do lipreading. Brussels, Belgium BRUNO FAHY/AFP

A municipal worker wears a face mask and shield at the Bosa neighbourhood, one of the areas with the high rate of COVID-19 cases in Bogota, Bolivia JUAN BARRETO/AFP

A photographer wears an unusual protective mask against coronavirus made from a paper bag, in Warsaw, Poland Czarek Sokolowski/AP Photo

Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci wears a face mask featuring The Washington Nationals (a professional baseball team) Kevin Dietsch/Pool via AP

Protester wears a face shield made of a plastic box during a "Black Lives Matter" vigil in the Queens borough of New York City, USA JOHANNES EISELE/AFP

A man adjusts a face mask with his face's image printed on it as other face masks are hung behind. Chennai, India ARUN SANKAR/AFP

Bill Wyatt wears a 'Donald Trump face mask' in his shop. He has transformed his topical tee shirt business to a topical face mask business. Los Angeles, USA ROBYN BECK/AFP

A woman wearing a face mask and a hood crosses a street in Beijing WANG ZHAO/AFP

Argentinian president Alberto Fernandez wears a face mask with the map of the Malvinas/Falklands Islands (Sovereignty over the islands is disputed by Argentina and the UK) ESTEBAN COLLAZO / Argentina's Presidency Press Office / AFP