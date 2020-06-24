As the saying goes, the show must go on. As the spread of coronavirus slows and the world settles into a "new normal," the wearing of masks in most countries is recommended or has become mandatory in certain instances, for example on public transport.
For some, it is a bare necessity for venturing outside of the home safely. For others, however, masks have become a canvas for self-expression, with people transforming them into works of art or fashion accessories. Others are using them to make a statement, be it a political message or a showing of support for a cause - or just to raise a smile.
Browse through our selection of photographs below showing how masks are being used creatively around the globe.