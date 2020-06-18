World War II singer and 'forces sweetheart' Dame Vera Lynn dies at 103

World War II forces sweetheart Vera Lynn has died at 103, her family said on Thursday.

Lynn died surrounded by her close ones, the family's statement said. It did not give a cause of death.

"The family are deeply saddened to announce the passing of one of Britain’s best-loved entertainers," it read.

Among Lynn's biggest hits were sentimental favorites such as "We’ll Meet Again" and "The White Cliffs of Dover".

During the war, her down-to-earth charm reminded soldiers of the ones they left behind.

"I was somebody that they could associate with," she once told The Associated Press. "I was an ordinary girl."

Dame Vera Lynn SHAUN CURRY/AFP

In 1941, Lynn started her BBC radio show, "Sincerely Yours", which would become wildly popular. On the 30-minutes programme, Lynn performed songs requested by the British troops abroad and sent them messages.

Because her show directly followed the Sunday evening news - a coveted slot - Lynn once declared: "Winston Churchill was my opening act."

During the war, she toured several countries with the Entertainment National Service Association (ENSA), including India, Burma and Egypt, where she would perform in outdoor concerts for the British troops.

She also appeared in films such as "We'll Meet Again" and "Rhythm Serenade".

Lynn retired from singing in the 1990s, but in September 2009 topped the British album chart again with a best hits collection, "We’ll Meet Again — The Very Best of Vera Lynn." It beat the release of remastered Beatles’ albums to No. 1 and the singer, songwriter and actress became the oldest living artist to lead a British music chart.