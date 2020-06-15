Gay, lesbian and transgender workers cannot be sacked on the basis of their sexual orientation or gender, the US Supreme Court said in a landmark ruling on Monday.

The decision went against Donald Trump's administration, which has rolled back protections for LGBT people in recent weeks.

The decision, hailed by LGBT activists, came from a court that has grown more conservative during the Trump era.

It voted by 6-3 that a key provision of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, known as Title VII, which bars job discrimination because of sex, among other reasons, encompasses bias against LGBT workers.

“An employer who fires an individual for being homosexual or transgender fires that person for traits or actions it would not have questioned in members of a different sex,” Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote for the court. “Sex plays a necessary and undisguisable role in the decision, exactly what Title VII forbids.”

Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden praised the court's decision on Twitter as “another step in our march toward equality for all.

"The Supreme Court has confirmed the simple but profoundly American idea that every human being should be treated with respect,” he said.