Activists have been targeting statues of the prominent slave traders as Europe confronts its colonial history. The funeral of George Floyd, the American whose death sparked a global movement against racism and police violence, was held in his home town.

The epicentre of the battle against coronavirus shifts to Latin America, while the strict lockdown measures are eased in Russia's capital Moscow.

This is how these and other big stories of the week are seen by photojournalists around the world.

A bust of Belgium former king Leopold II that has been daubed with red paint is removed by a city worker in Auderghem, near Brussels, Belgium. 12 June 2020 KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP

A demonstrator clenches her fist as she stands on a statue on the Place de la Republique during a rally against racism in Paris. 9 June 2020 Francois Mori/AP Photo

Local residents and Alumni of Jack Yates High School take part in a candle light vigil to honour George Floyd in Houston, USA. 8 June 2020 Eric Gay/AP Photo

The casket of George Floyd is placed in the chapel during a funeral service for Floyd at the Fountain of Praise church. Houston, USA. 9 June 2020 David J. Phillip/AP Photo

Birds fly overfly garbage, including plastic waste, at the beach of the Costa del Este neighbourhood in Panama City, Panama. 8 June 2020 LUIS ACOSTA/AFP

A woman is being sprayed with a disinfectant inside a disinfection chamber as a precaution against the coronavirus before entering a shopping mall. Jakarta, Indonesia. 9 June Dita Alangkara/AP Photo

An arial photo shows the activists digging mock graves on Copacabana beach symbolising deaths due to the COVID-19. They protest against Brazil's strategy on pandemic FLORIAN PLAUCHEUR/AFP

People rest in one of the parks by the Moscow River during a hot day in Moscow, Russia, after a lockdown that was in place there since late March has ended on 9 June, 2020 Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP Photo

This aerial photograph shows people sunbathing at a beach in Durres as Albania reopen beaches after weeks of lockdown due to the spread of the COVID-19. 10 June 2020 GENT SHKULLAKU/AFP

School students hold signs during a pro-democracy protests near their school in Hong Kong on 12 June, 2020 ISAAC LAWRENCE/AFP

Members of the Bangladesh police attend a yoga session†to boost the immune system of police personnel during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic in Dhaka. 8 June 2020 MUNIR UZ ZAMAN/AFP

The disaster response searching for victim bodies near an oil well which exploded and caught fire at Baghjan in Tinsukia district in Assam state, India Partha Sarathi Das/AP

The protesters block the Jounieh Tripoli highway with the tires set aflame during a demonstration against dire economic conditions. Beirut, Lebanon, 11 June 2020 PATRICK BAZ/AFP