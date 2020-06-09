BREAKING NEWS
People chant slogans and hold placards, as they demonstrate in Nantes during a 'Black Lives Matter' worldwide protests against racism and police brutality. France
People chant slogans and hold placards, as they demonstrate in Nantes during a 'Black Lives Matter' worldwide protests against racism and police brutality. France   -   Copyright  LOIC VENANCE/AFP

In pictures: anti-racism protests spread throughout the world

By Natalia Liubchenkova
In the two weeks that have passed since the death of George Floyd, anti-racism demonstrations have spread to several cities around the world.

Floyd, an unarmed black man, died following an arrest in Minneapolis. Protests broke out in the US after bystander video showed a police officer kneeling on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes despite his cries of distress.

The demonstrations against racism and police brutality have since spread to many other countries where people have demanded justice for local people of colour who died in police custody.

Protesters have also demonstrated against the heavy-handed police response in many countries.

The photographs below show snapshots from this protest movement that has spread around the globe.

Belgium

KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP
Riot police protect the statue of Belgium's King Leopold II during an anti-racism protest in Brussels.KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP

France

Michel Euler/AP Photo
Riot officers fired tear gas as protesters threw projectiles and set fires at an unauthorised demonstration against police violence and racial injustice in ParisMichel Euler/AP Photo

Italy

Luca Bruno/AP Photo
People light flares as they gather in Milan, Italy calling for justice for George Floyd, who died on May 25 after being restrained by police in Minneapolis, USALuca Bruno/AP Photo

The United Kingdom

Matt Dunham/AP Photo
Protesters gather during a demonstration in Parliament Square in London over the death of George Floyd, a man who died after being restrained by police officers in the USAMatt Dunham/AP Photo
JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP
Demonstrators block the road as they gather outside the US Embassy in London to protest the death of George FloydJUSTIN TALLIS/AFP

Spain

Emilio Morenatti/AP Photo
People gather in Barcelona, Spain during a demonstration over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police, USAEmilio Morenatti/AP Photo

Germany

Boris Roessler/dpa via AP
People gather during a demonstration in Frankfurt, Germany, calling for justice for George Floyd, who died May 25 after being restrained by police in Minneapolis, USBoris Roessler/dpa via AP
DAVID GANNON/AFP
A man walks past graffiti on a wall at Mauer Park in Berlin depicting a portrait of George FloydDAVID GANNON/AFP

Sweden

JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP
Police use pepper spray on protesters during a Black Lives Matter demonstration in Stockholm, Sweden, which took place in solidarity with protests raging across the USAJONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP

New Zealand

MICHAEL BRADLEY/AFP
Some 4,000 New Zealand protesters demonstrate against the killing of Minneapolis man George Floyd in a Black Lives Matter protest in AucklandMICHAEL BRADLEY/AFP

Syria

OMAR HAJ KADOUR / AFP
Syrian artists Aziz Asmar and Anis Hamdoun finished a mural depicting George Floyd, an unarmed African-American man who died while being arrested in the USAOMAR HAJ KADOUR / AFP

Canada

Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press via AP
A teary-eyed man raises his fist at a demonstration to denounce police violence in front of the legislature in Quebec CityJacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press via AP

Mexico

PEDRO PARDO/AFP
Portraits of George Floyd on the fence of the US embassy in Mexico City.PEDRO PARDO/AFP

USA

Bebeto Matthews/AP Photo
A man sits alone at the spot where Floyd died while in police custody in Minneapolis, USABebeto Matthews/AP Photo
Ashley Landis/AP Photo
Demonstrators march in the Hollywood area of Los Angeles during a protest over the death of George FloydAshley Landis/AP Photo
Steven Senne/AP Photo
Hundreds of demonstrators lie face down depicting George Floyd during his detention by police during a protest against police brutality. Boston, USASteven Senne/AP Photo
John Minchillo/AP Photo
Pedestrians pass the burnt ruins of the Minnehaha Liquor store near the Minneapolis 3rd Police Precinct, in Minneapolis, USAJohn Minchillo/AP Photo
Rick Bowmer/AP Photo
Retired Marine Todd Winn protests in front of the Utah State Capitol in Salt Lake City, USARick Bowmer/AP Photo
Eric Gay/AP Photo
Houston police chief Art Acevedo and Charlene Davis embrace after Davis prayed for him as she stood in line at a public visitation for George Floyd, USAEric Gay/AP Photo
AGUSTIN PAULLIER/AFP
People gather around a makeshift memorial in honour of the victims of police brutality, during a demonstration against racism, in Hollywood, California, USAAGUSTIN PAULLIER/AFP

