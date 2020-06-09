In pictures: anti-racism protests spread throughout the world

In the two weeks that have passed since the death of George Floyd, anti-racism demonstrations have spread to several cities around the world.

Floyd, an unarmed black man, died following an arrest in Minneapolis. Protests broke out in the US after bystander video showed a police officer kneeling on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes despite his cries of distress.

The demonstrations against racism and police brutality have since spread to many other countries where people have demanded justice for local people of colour who died in police custody.

Protesters have also demonstrated against the heavy-handed police response in many countries.

The photographs below show snapshots from this protest movement that has spread around the globe.

Belgium

Riot police protect the statue of Belgium's King Leopold II during an anti-racism protest in Brussels. KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP

France

Riot officers fired tear gas as protesters threw projectiles and set fires at an unauthorised demonstration against police violence and racial injustice in Paris Michel Euler/AP Photo

Italy

People light flares as they gather in Milan, Italy calling for justice for George Floyd, who died on May 25 after being restrained by police in Minneapolis, USA Luca Bruno/AP Photo

The United Kingdom

Protesters gather during a demonstration in Parliament Square in London over the death of George Floyd, a man who died after being restrained by police officers in the USA Matt Dunham/AP Photo

Demonstrators block the road as they gather outside the US Embassy in London to protest the death of George Floyd JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP

Spain

People gather in Barcelona, Spain during a demonstration over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police, USA Emilio Morenatti/AP Photo

Germany

People gather during a demonstration in Frankfurt, Germany, calling for justice for George Floyd, who died May 25 after being restrained by police in Minneapolis, US Boris Roessler/dpa via AP

A man walks past graffiti on a wall at Mauer Park in Berlin depicting a portrait of George Floyd DAVID GANNON/AFP

Sweden

Police use pepper spray on protesters during a Black Lives Matter demonstration in Stockholm, Sweden, which took place in solidarity with protests raging across the USA JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP

New Zealand

Some 4,000 New Zealand protesters demonstrate against the killing of Minneapolis man George Floyd in a Black Lives Matter protest in Auckland MICHAEL BRADLEY/AFP

Syria

Syrian artists Aziz Asmar and Anis Hamdoun finished a mural depicting George Floyd, an unarmed African-American man who died while being arrested in the USA OMAR HAJ KADOUR / AFP

Canada

A teary-eyed man raises his fist at a demonstration to denounce police violence in front of the legislature in Quebec City Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press via AP

Mexico

Portraits of George Floyd on the fence of the US embassy in Mexico City. PEDRO PARDO/AFP

USA

A man sits alone at the spot where Floyd died while in police custody in Minneapolis, USA Bebeto Matthews/AP Photo

Demonstrators march in the Hollywood area of Los Angeles during a protest over the death of George Floyd Ashley Landis/AP Photo

Hundreds of demonstrators lie face down depicting George Floyd during his detention by police during a protest against police brutality. Boston, USA Steven Senne/AP Photo

Pedestrians pass the burnt ruins of the Minnehaha Liquor store near the Minneapolis 3rd Police Precinct, in Minneapolis, USA John Minchillo/AP Photo

Retired Marine Todd Winn protests in front of the Utah State Capitol in Salt Lake City, USA Rick Bowmer/AP Photo

Houston police chief Art Acevedo and Charlene Davis embrace after Davis prayed for him as she stood in line at a public visitation for George Floyd, USA Eric Gay/AP Photo