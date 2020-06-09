In pictures: anti-racism protests spread throughout the world

In the two weeks that have passed since the death of George Floyd, anti-racism demonstrations have spread to several cities around the world.
Floyd, an unarmed black man, died following an arrest in Minneapolis. Protests broke out in the US after bystander video showed a police officer kneeling on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes despite his cries of distress.
The demonstrations against racism and police brutality have since spread to many other countries where people have demanded justice for local people of colour who died in police custody.
Protesters have also demonstrated against the heavy-handed police response in many countries.
The photographs below show snapshots from this protest movement that has spread around the globe.