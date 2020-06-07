Spanish horror movie crew back on set after two-month virus shutdown

It is lights, camera and action once more in Spain, where the film "Vampus Horror Tales" has resumed filming after the authorities eased lockdown restrictions.

Government regulations mean the crew must wear masks and gloves during filming in Madrid and abide by social distancing rules.

Physical contact is severely limited for the actors too, although they are allowed to touch each other.

Elena Furiase, an actress in the horror movie that is set for release in 2021, said she was pleased to be back on set.

“I really wanted to go back and feel that we hadn'`t lost what we had, that we could go back to work, to shoot films, to be with people again," she said.

Manuel Velasco, one of the film's directors, said the experience had been "weird".

“During the shooting of the film we all scream a lot, especially in open spaces, and screaming with a mask is strange," he said.

"The first day was weird, but then we got used to it”

The measures to curb the spread of coronavirus meant that even the chair she was sitting on was covered in a plastic film.

Covid-19 has halted the production of countless films around the world, from major blockbusters to smaller independent productions.

The ban on filming in Spain, which is one of the countries worst-hit by coronavirus in Europe, lasted two months.

Félix Gómez, the lead actor in the film, said it was another sign that life could return to how it was.

“It is so nice to recover the feeling of normality that we had before, after being locked up for almost 80 days," he said.