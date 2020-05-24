Coronavirus latest: Wuhan lab denies link to COVID-19

The Chinese virology institute in Wuhan, the city where the novel coronavirus emerged last year, said it had three live strains of bat coronavirus but none that match the COVID-19 strain.

The institute's director told state broadcaster CCTV that claims by US President Donald Trump that the virus could have leaked from the facility were “pure fabrication”.

In an interview recorded on May 13 but broadcast on Saturday, Wang Yanyi said the centre had “isolated and obtained some coronaviruses from bats. Now we have three strains of live viruses … But their highest similarity to Sars-CoV-2 only reaches 79.8%.”

The virus is believed to have come from a food market in Wuhan.

In the UK, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's top aide is facing new allegations he violated coronavirus lockdown rules by travelling 400 kilometres to northern England while his wife showed COVID-19 symptoms.

Cummings is now under pressure to resign DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP or licensors

The Observer and Sunday Mirror newspapers reported on Sunday that Dominic Cummings was seen in the northeast of England on two more occasions in April.

Members of the UK's opposition called for his resignation after it was firstly reported on Friday he violated the government's own coronavirus restrictions.

In France, the religious are celebrating Sunday Mass for the first time in two months after indoor masses have been permitted for the first time since the coronavirus lockdown.

France closed places of worship amid lockdown rules JEFF PACHOUD/AFP or licensors

The reopening this week followed a high court ruling that the ban on religious ceremonies was illegal.

Foreign tourists will be able to go to Spain starting in July, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Saturday.

The prime minister said tourists would be able to enter to Spain under certain security conditions.

International arrivals have largely ceased due to strict lockdown restrictions in Spain and quarantine rules. The tourism industry makes up 12% of Spain’s GDP.

Beaches have been closed to the public LLUIS GENE/AFP or licensors

There have been more than 28,000 confirmed deaths in Spain which is one of the worst-hit countries in Europe.

The Spanish football league La Liga will also restart on June 8, Sanchez announced. It follows Germany's Bundesliga which restarted to empty stadiums last weekend.