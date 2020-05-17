Italy: Restaurant owners protest against economic situation

Members of the Italian Hospitality Network held spontaneous protests in several Italian cities on Saturday amid concerns that restrictions brought in to tackle the new coronavirus will negatively affect their income.
Hospitality workers in Rome protested in front of the Pantheon, wearing their uniforms with a mourning armband while they stood in silence for several minutes.
Restaurant managers and owners are worried that the safety measures they will have to adopt will not allow them to work properly and could result in financial losses for the business, as well as the income of their employees.
Several activities are expected to reopen on 18 May as the country gradually exits the lockdown brought in to tackle the new virus.
But many worry that safety measures required by the government are not going to help them to recover from the economic losses suffered since they closed.
