Health care workers turn their backs on Belgian prime minister

Health workers took a stand against Belgium’s prime minister on the weekend, quite literally turning their backs in protest as she visited a hospital in Brussels.

Sophie Wilmes was arriving in a convoy of cars, and medical and non-medical staff lined the road leading up to the Hospital Saint-Pierre, turning their back on her as she passed.

The government has faced criticism over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic, with Belgium currently reporting the highest deaths per capita out of any country.

More than 9,000 people have died, in a country with a population of 11.5 million.

There have also been ongoing disagreements between nurses and the government, with nurses demanding more recognition within the healthcare industry.