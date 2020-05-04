Star Wars fans around the world will be waking up to celebrate their favourite day of the year - when puns and themes revolving around a galaxy far, far away are in abundance.

But this year will be a little different as people are confined to their homes due to strict measures to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Italy, Spain, Germany and Austria have all seen a relaxation of lockdowns in the last few weeks, but life is far from going back to normal.

So - while a gloved and masked Darth Vader may be one of the most protected fictional characters from COVID-19, how can we earthlings mark Star Wars day safely away from the pandemic?

What is Star Wars day?

Star Wars day is marked on May 4 every year, giving rise to the phrase "May the 4th be with you", which takes from the franchise's beloved catchphrase: "may the force be with you" when wishing a Jedi knight well on their way.

How can I mark it this year?

To abide by any stay-at-home guidance currently in place across various countries, this could be perfect timing to watch the movies — prequels and all — back to back.

Disney+ is currently offering a seven-day free trial, making the whole Star Wars saga available to stream.

Not only this, but Disney+ is also celebrating the day by releasing the latest movie in the franchise for streaming on May 4, too.

The Rise of Skywalker can also be watched on Sky Store, NowTV, and can be purchased on DVD.

For anyone looking for something a little different, The Mandalorian, a live-action spin-off from the Star Wars franchise is also available for streaming.

Memes of the day?

It wouldn't be Star Wars day without some memes and content from all corners of the internet to mark the occasion.

So, we'll leave you with these - and, finally, May the 4th be with you.