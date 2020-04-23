Children's confinement dance growing in popularity in France

A special confinement dance, designed to keep children amused amid the lockdown, is growing in popularity in France.

Lucas Elziere, a 35-year-old musician in Rennes, developed the choreography to save his brother's children from boredom.

He then asked friends and family to film themselves dancing to his tune. He was soon overwhelmed with videos.

"I didn't think it would react so quickly and so well. It was a weekend, (...) everyone dressed up, took a bit of the concept and made it better," he said.

Now a compilation of the videos is proving popular on YouTube. As of Wednesday morning, it had already been seen 30,000 times.