The number of captive tigers in Europe and the US is more than double the number left in the wild, according to a new report.

There are at least 1,600 captive tigers in Europe, compared to just 3,900 wild globally, says the global animal welfare organisation, FOUR PAWS.

FOUR PAWS state that tigers and cubs are being used as photo props and for selfies at facilities in countries including France, Germany, Spain and Malta.

It is estimated that many tigers eventually “lose their commercial value” and their body parts are sold for use in “traditional medicine” in Asian markets like China and Vietnam.

Previous data from 2018 had officially documented only 913 captive tigers in Europe, according to the Convention on the International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).

The new report comes just one month after a controversial Netflix true crime documentary ‘Tiger King’ exposed the breeding and trade of tigers in the United States.

The private ownership of exotic pets, and the use of tigers in circuses is still legal in a number of EU countries, but FOUR PAWS say the trade is “poorly regulated and monitored” and many animals are suffering abuse in terrible conditions.

Which European countries have the most captive tigers?

CITES prohibits the commercial trade of wild tigers, and aims to ensure that any legal trade of tigers and parts has no impact on the survival of the species. But captive tigers are listed under a separate CITES Appendix, which does allow for their legal trade.

The Czech Republic and Germany have reported the highest figures of captive tigers in Europe, with 180 and 164 respectively.

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom, where the private keeping of captive tigers is legal, is third in the continent with 123 recorded animals.

Slovakia also reported 119 captive tigers, despite CITES recording just 3 in the EU country in 2018.

Just 17 of the 36 European countries contacted by FOUR PAWS, including 12 EU member states, responded with figures.

NGOs estimate that Italy alone, one of those countries which did not respond, has 400 tigers kept in zoos, private homes and circuses.

A live tiger captive-bred in Europe can reportedly be worth up to €22,000, while a kilo of tiger bones could be valued at €1,700.

FOUR PAWS says that many captive animals cannot be rehabilitated into the wild, while their illegal trade also fuels the demand for worldwide poaching of wild tigers.

"More efforts are needed," admits the EU

The organisation has urgently called on the European Union to ‘suspend the export and re-export of live tigers and tiger parts’, except to legitimate sanctuaries, to address the abuse of animals,

FOUR PAWS has further recommended that the EU introduces a comprehensive ban on commercial tiger trade.

The animal welfare organisation has previously launched projects focusing on the suffering of animals which are kept in inappropriate conditions, as well as in disaster and conflict zones.

The European Commission adopted an Action Plan against Wildlife Trafficking in February 2016 to improve efforts against wildlife crime in the EU.

But despite encouraging signs, the Commission has said that “more efforts are needed” to combat the illegal trade of exotic animals.

“Wildlife trafficking continues to pose a serious threat to biodiversity, the rule of law and sustainable development, said Karmenu Vella, European Commissioner for the Environment, Maritime Affairs and Fisheries, in 2018.

“We need to further intensify our efforts to reach the objectives of the Action Plan by 2020, and meet the target of the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development”.

Progress on the European Commission action plan is due to be assessed later this year. Euronews has reached out to the Commission for further comment.