UK government 'working hard' to get protective equipment to NHS

UK finance minister Rishi Sunak said the government is "working hard" to get protective equipment to frontline health workers.

It comes amid criticism of delays in getting the gear to staff treating COVID-19 patients.

The head of the NHS Confederation, which represents organisations across the healthcare sector in the UK, slammed government’s alleged failure to provide staff with adequate protective clothing.

British medical personnel have complained for weeks about a lack of necessary equipment, forcing them to put their own health at risk while treating COVID-19 patients.

A shipment that was supposed to come from Turkey was delayed over the weekend.

There were another 449 deaths in the UK in 24 hours bringing the total to 16,509.

The government announced last week that the country's lockdown would carry on into May.

A spokesman for Boris Johnson told reporters on Monday that the Prime Minister's "biggest concern is a second peak".

He added that lifting confinement measures too soon "will do the most damage to health and the most damage to the economy".

"If you move too quickly then the virus could begin to spread exponentially again," he said.

At the government briefing, Sunak said 140,000 firms had applied for the UK's economic support and that the grants they’ll receive would help pay the wages of more than one million people.

