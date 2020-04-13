The coronavirus pandemic has claimed more than 115,000 lives to date, with 1,800,000 confirmed cases across the globe.
The virus has shaken Europe to its core, effectively shutting down countries across the bloc.
"In a heartbeat, our lifestyles changed. Our streets emptied. Our doors closed. And we went from business as usual to the fight of our lives," President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said in a speech in March.
The impact of the pandemic can even be seen from space.
Satellite imagery captured by Planet Labs, Inc. shows how far-reaching the effects of pandemic have become. Slide from left to right to see the cities before the pandemic and then during the crisis.
Coliseum, Rome, Italy:
Left: 07/06/2019, Right: 06/04/2020
San Marco, Venice, Italy:
Left: 20/10/2019, Right: 18/03/2020
Venice, Italy:
Left: 28/02/2020, Right: 15/03/2020
Oxford Circus, London, UK:
Left: 14/09/2019, Right: 22/03/2020
Mountain View, Google Headquarters, Silicon Valley, California, United States
Left: 24/02/2020, Right: 19/03/2020
Central Park, New York City, US:
Left: 26/03/2019, Right: 02/04/2020
Chicago Shedd Aquarium:
Left: 19/02/2020, Right: 17/03/2020
Spin Boldak Border, Afghanistan-Pakistan border:
Left: 29/08/2019, Right: 10/04/2020
Mecca, Saudi Arabia:
Left: 25/01/2020, Right: 10/03/2020
Cairo, Egypt:
Left: 12/02/2020, Right: 08/04/2020
Copacabana Beach, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil:
Left: 28/04/2018, Right: 23/03/2020