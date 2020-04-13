The coronavirus pandemic has claimed more than 115,000 lives to date, with 1,800,000 confirmed cases across the globe.

The virus has shaken Europe to its core, effectively shutting down countries across the bloc.

"In a heartbeat, our lifestyles changed. Our streets emptied. Our doors closed. And we went from business as usual to the fight of our lives," President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said in a speech in March.

The impact of the pandemic can even be seen from space.

Florence, Italy on March 18th, 2020. Credit: Planet Labs

Satellite imagery captured by Planet Labs, Inc. shows how far-reaching the effects of pandemic have become. Slide from left to right to see the cities before the pandemic and then during the crisis.

Coliseum, Rome, Italy:

Left: 07/06/2019, Right: 06/04/2020

San Marco, Venice, Italy:

Left: 20/10/2019, Right: 18/03/2020

Venice, Italy:

Left: 28/02/2020, Right: 15/03/2020

Oxford Circus, London, UK:

Left: 14/09/2019, Right: 22/03/2020

Mountain View, Google Headquarters, Silicon Valley, California, United States

Left: 24/02/2020, Right: 19/03/2020

Central Park, New York City, US:

Left: 26/03/2019, Right: 02/04/2020

Chicago Shedd Aquarium:

Left: 19/02/2020, Right: 17/03/2020

Spin Boldak Border, Afghanistan-Pakistan border:

Left: 29/08/2019, Right: 10/04/2020

Mecca, Saudi Arabia:

Left: 25/01/2020, Right: 10/03/2020

Cairo, Egypt:

Left: 12/02/2020, Right: 08/04/2020

Copacabana Beach, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil:

Left: 28/04/2018, Right: 23/03/2020