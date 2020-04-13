Babies given tiny face shields in bid to stop spread of COVID-19

Meet the babies being given face shields in an effort to halt the spread of COVID-19 in Bangkok.

The tiny face guards have been designed by the hospital for use when the baby makes its first journey home.

The photographs, which were taken through a glass window in the hospitals' maternity ward, show nurses and the mother also wearing masks around the newborns.

According to the CDC (The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), a newborn baby is susceptible to person-to-person spread of coronavirus.

“A very small number of babies have tested positive for the virus shortly after birth,” the CDC says on its information page about pregnancy and breastfeeding. “However, it is unknown if these babies got the virus before or after birth.”

The CDC recommends children aged two and above wear face masks in public to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

Experts believe children are more likely to be asymptotic carriers and could be inadvertently spreading the virus.

Experts don’t recommend putting a mask on a child under the age of two.