'Coronavirus will not overcome us': Queen gives first Easter address

Queen Elizabeth II gave her first Easter address on Saturday, imploring Britons to stay at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

"This year, Easter will be very different for many of us, but by keeping apart we keep others safe," the monarch said in an audio message to the British public.

"But Easter isn't cancelled; indeed we need Easter as much as ever," she added as she spoke about the message of the Christian holiday celebrating light over darkness.

"We know that Coronavirus will not overcome us," the 93-year-old monarch said.

It was the second recent address given by the Queen in a week as hundreds of people die in the UK daily due to COVID-19.

The British government announced on Saturday that another 917 people had died in 24 hours due to the virus, bringing the total number of deaths since the beginning of the epidemic to 9,875.

There are nearly 80,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country, including UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson who spent most of the week in intensive care at the hospital.

In a rare broadcast last week, the Queen recognised the challenges facing the British public and the "time of disruption" that has brought grief and financial difficulties to many.

"I hope in the years to come everyone will be able to take pride in how they responded to this challenge. And those who come after us will say that the Britons of this generation were as strong as any," the Queen said last Sunday.

"That the attributes of self-discipline, of quiet good-humoured resolve and of fellow-feeling still characterise this country."