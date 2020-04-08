The number of people to have died in France from coronavirus has jumped by 1,400 in 24 hours to reach a total of 10,238 since the beginning of March.

It comes after 590 people died in hospital after testing positive for the virus, while a further 820 people lost their lives in nursing homes.

The number deaths in nursing homes reported on Tuesday may have been tallied over a few days due to a delay.

Meanwhile in the UK, Prime Minister Boris Johnson spent his second in intensive care over persistent symptoms of COVID-19.

He is said to be in a "stable" condition and has received "standard oxygen treatment," according to Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is deputising for the prime minister in the meantime.

Johnson was diagnosed with the disease almost two weeks ago, but was admitted to St Thomas' Hospital in London on Sunday evening.

Raab added: "I'm confident he'll pull through because if there's one thing I know about this prime minister, he's a fighter and he'll be back at the helm leading us through this crisis in short order."

