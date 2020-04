Juggling work and homeschooling has become a daily challenge for many parents across Europe.

In Belgium, the lockdown is into its fourth week but residents are still allowed out of their houses but must respect social distancing measures.

Recently, people in Brussels and Flanders have been putting teddy bears in street-facing windows so children can hunt them while out on walks.

For parents under lockdown it's a way to beat boredom with kids stuck inside their houses 24/7.