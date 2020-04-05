Pope Francis has delivered Palm Sunday Mass behind the closed doors of St Peter's Basilica to adhere to strict lockdown measures in place.

Making a start to Holy Week - the week preceding Easter - the pope would usually deliver Mass outdoors to tens of thousands of worshippers carrying olive tree branches or palm fronds - but this year was empty due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The few attendees sat metres apart to observe social distancing guidelines AP Alberto Pizzoli

Some attendees wore protective face masks during the Mass AP Alberto Pizzoli

He instead delivered the closed-door ceremony to aides, a few invited prelates, nuns and laypeople, who observed social distancing.

Some were also spotted wearing protective face masks.

St Peter's Basilica was near empty as the pope presided over the ceremony AP Alberto Pizzoli

Palm Sunday Mass will therefore be the first in a week of closed-door Holy Week events, of which some require some tweaks in tradition.

For instance, the candlelit Good Friday Way of the Cross procession will be carried out at St Peter's Square instead of its location outside Rome's Colosseum.

There have been seven recorded cases of COVID-19 inside The Vatican since the outbreak began.

The pope tested negative for the virus last month.